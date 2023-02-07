The USD is working on its 4th day in a row higher. The greenback is mixed in early US trading with gains versus the EUR and GBP, but it is lower vs the JPY JPY The Japanese yen (JPY) is the official currency of Japan and at the time of writing is the third most-traded currency in the world behind only the US dollar and euro.The JPY is used extensively as a reserve currency and is relied upon by forex traders as a safe haven currency.Originally implemented in 1871, the JPY has had a long history and has survived multiple world wars and other events. This was followed by the creation of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in 1882 and the full oversight of the JPY by The Japanese yen (JPY) is the official currency of Japan and at the time of writing is the third most-traded currency in the world behind only the US dollar and euro.The JPY is used extensively as a reserve currency and is relied upon by forex traders as a safe haven currency.Originally implemented in 1871, the JPY has had a long history and has survived multiple world wars and other events. This was followed by the creation of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in 1882 and the full oversight of the JPY by Read this Term as technical targets were hit yesterday and the sellers entered.

For the EURUSD, it is falling below a swing area between 1.0711 and 1.0724. The 100 and 200 bar MAs on the 5 minute chart is also in play as traders look for corrective potential given the sharp moves lower over the last few days.

The GBPUSD has moved lower and got closer to its key 200 day MA at 1.19518. That will be a key level that could help stall its fall if the dip buyers against that level, have their way.