KC Fed President Jeff Schmid

Interest rate policy may be 'near' where it needs to be for the longer run

Fed is 'pretty close' to meeting both its mandates

Inflation moving towards target, growth showing momentum

Jobs market weaker but still healthy

Optimistic over growth and hiring prospects

Optimistic inflation pressures will continue to ease

He leans hawkish and he continues to lean that way but he's not even floating a move to the sidelines yet, which is telling.