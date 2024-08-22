Quite strongly believe that we have to sustainably get inflation back to 2%

There is still work to do on that

We've seen some cooling in labour market conditions but it is still generally pretty strong

On the NFP revision, "it doesn't change a lot" to the outlook

Rates are not overly restrictive

There is room to consider where we go from here

It's not exactly the type of softer language that markets would like to be hearing from the Fed. The narrative that traders want right now is that 'labour market is bad, we want rate cuts now'. So, this doesn't quite fit with that. USD/JPY is now up just above 146.00 with 10-year Treasury yields at the highs for the day at 3.835% - up by 6 bps.