Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Schmid, speaking at the regional bank's agricultural summit:

Policy is in the correct place

Continued vigilance, flexibility are necessary

Prepared to be patient as inflation eases back toward 2%

Inflation expectations remain relatively low and anchored

Inflation is still too high, Fed has more work to do

Interest rates could remain high for some time

Labor market has come off a historic boil by many measures

There are signs that imbalances driving inflation are easing

Fed must preempt inflation from becoming ingrained

Fed's job on inflation is made easier by supply increases

My preference is to shrink Fed's balance sheet as much as possible, consistent with operating framework

Schmid not departing from the current script for Fed officials, "Interest rates could remain high for some time".