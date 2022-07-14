We're set to hear from Fed Governor Waller in Idaho at the top of the hour. His speech is on the economic outlook and he's not scared about sharing his views so this one is likely to be a market mover.

Fed funds are pricing in a 65% chance of 100 bps on July 27 and whether he endorses that or pushes back will be key.

I'm also interested to see how he feels about recession risks. His hawkish stance has been largely predicated on the idea that the US economy is strong and not headed for recession. Let's see how that evolves.