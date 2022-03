The Fed blackout is over and Bullard kicked it off by explaining his dissent.

He's the main hawk on the FOMC but not far behind is Governor Waller. He's scheduled to appear on CNBC at the bottom of the hour. Generally CNBC times come after the time they tout but on the right program; so expect him before the top of the hour.

At 1:20 pm ET we'll hear from the Fed's Barkin and at 2 pm ET, Evans will participate in a "Fed Listens" event.