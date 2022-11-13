Waller is speaking on his economic outlook before the Australasia Conference, in Sydney, Australia
Headlines via Reuters:
Friday's CPI report is "just one data point," markets "way
out in front"
Will need to see a
run of CPI reports to take a foot off the brake
Positive that goods
prices came down with some moderation in services, but it needs to
continue
Fed caught
"flatfooted" in 2021 when inflation seemed to moderate then
"exploded"
7.7% CPI inflation
is "enormous," fed still has a long way to go, rates will
stay high for a while
More:
Beginning to see a little softening in the labor market, but the "shocking part" is that strength remains after rate increases
its critical that the US gets inflation down, "fairly quickly" if possible
so far inflation expectations a couple of years out seem to be holding
US policy rate is not that high given the level of inflation
Federal Reserve can begin to think about moving at a slower pace
More:
If expectations were to become unanchored, you wouldn't see it happening with a lot of advanced notice in the data. It wouldn't happen gradually. "You don't pop a balloon slowly. Once it goes, it goes."
Waller is pouring some cold water on surging risk markets. Dunno why he called it Friday's CPI report.