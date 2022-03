He's watching whether sharp, ongoing increase in home prices poses financial stability risks

Rising cost of rent has implications for monetary policy

Fed's purchases of MBS reduced mortgage rates by 40 bps

Home buying has grown less affordable

Demand for houses is up, supply is constrained

Home price rise isn't fueled by excessive leverage and easy lending

Waller himeself noted in his last appearance that he's shopping for a home in Washington so his comments might be biased by that.