Says he strongly supported faster taper

US economy is closing in on maximum employment

Omicron variant is 'big uncertainty'

Taper gives increased flexibility to adjust policy as early as the spring

Inflation has broadened

Baseline outlook is for inflation to moderate but watching expectations closely

Waller is a hawk but calling for an quick rate hike after the sped-up taper is especially hawkish. This is certainly a shift. Previously he had said he wanted to have 'space' to hike as soon as Q2 but now he's calling for it.