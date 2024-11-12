Fed's Waller is speaking but makes no comment on monetary or economic policy in his prepared remarks.
He does say:
- private sector best suited to innovate on payment systems
- Fed ready to support private innovation, mindful of financial stability.
- Government should have clear objective when providing financial services.
- There are times when government can address market inefficiencies
- Still does not see case for Fed digital dollar
Perhaps he will comment on monetary policy/the economy in a Q&A later.
Looking ahead at
- 10:15 AM ET, Richmond and President Barkin is speaking (he speaks at 5:30 PM ET as well).
- 2 PM, Minneapolis Fed Pres. Kashkari speaking and at
- 5 PM Philadelphia Fed Pres. Harker is scheduled to speak