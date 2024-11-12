Fed's Waller is speaking but makes no comment on monetary or economic policy in his prepared remarks.

He does say:

private sector best suited to innovate on payment systems

Fed ready to support private innovation, mindful of financial stability.

Government should have clear objective when providing financial services.

There are times when government can address market inefficiencies

Still does not see case for Fed digital dollar

Perhaps he will comment on monetary policy/the economy in a Q&A later.

