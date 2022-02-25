- far too early to judge how Ukraine conflict will affect world or US economy
- need 'concerted action' to rein in inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
- US rates should be increased a full percentage point by middle of this year
- 'strong case' for half-point hike in March if incoming data indicates economy still exceedingly hot
- in wake of Ukraine attack, it's possible a more modest tightening is appropriate
- fed should start trimming balance sheet no later than at July meeting
- caps on balance sheet runoff should be large
- do not see the need for asset sales anytime soon; MBS sales could be considered down the road
- would support having no caps on MBS redemptions
- I believe we have met the Fed's maximum employment goal
- 'far too high' inflation is 'alarming,' fed needs to 'act promptly'
- expect u.s. economy to continue expanding at healthy rate
- supply bottlenecks, labor shortages to diminish later this year
- hopeful that with appropriate monetary policy, inflation will come down significantly by year end
Headlines via Reuters.
This detail:
- “If tomorrow’s PCE inflation report for January, and jobs and CPI reports for February indicate that the economy is still running exceedingly hot, a strong case can be made for a 50-basis-point hike in March."
Waller tends towards the more hawkish (or less dovish) end of the FOMC spectrum As a member of the Board he has a vote.
Bullard has also said he supports a 1% point bump in the benchmark rate by mid-tear.
