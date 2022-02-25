Headlines via Reuters.

This detail:

  • “If tomorrow’s PCE inflation report for January, and jobs and CPI reports for February indicate that the economy is still running exceedingly hot, a strong case can be made for a 50-basis-point hike in March."

Waller tends towards the more hawkish (or less dovish) end of the FOMC spectrum As a member of the Board he has a vote.

Bullard has also said he supports a 1% point bump in the benchmark rate by mid-tear.