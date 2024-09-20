Fed's Waller

Fed Governor Chris Waller scheduled for an 11:30 a.m. ET appearance on CNBC. It will be the first set of Fed comments since the decision as the blackout lifts. He could start to frame how the FOMC will think about the November meeting.

At the moment, the market is pricing in a 59% chance of 25 bps in November and a 41% chance of 50 bps.

We also expect to hear from Bowman on why she dissented imminently. Usually dissenters publish an essay explainting themselves.

The Fed's Harker is also due to speak at 2 pm ET.