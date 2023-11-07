Fed's Waller
Waller is back with more comments at a St Louis Fed conference.

  • Labor market is cooling and getting close to average from before the pandemic; it's 'clearly calming down'
  • Labor supply also appears to be normalizing back to pre-pandemic levels
  • 'Everything was booming' in Q3 GDP, Fed is watching that closely
  • In central banking terms, move up in 10-year yields was an 'earthquake'
  • Policymakers are mulling what drove long-term yields higher
  • What people have in mind now is for prices to return to earlier levels, and that is not going to happen