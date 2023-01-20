The final Fed speaker will be speaking at the top of the hour. Federal Reserve Governor CHristopher Waller will be speaking.

Waller - being a Governor - has a permanent vote on the FOMC board. He has last spoken back in November. So hearing his views now will be key. He tends to tilt to the more hawkish side increasing his importance especially if he is less hawkish.

Given the storyline from many that the Fed has more work to do, is concerned about service inflation and is also concerned about full employment and its impact on inflation, it is hard to see him being anything different than that. However the stock market is bulled up a bit today especially the riskier NASDAQ type stocks. Will that view get tarnished?