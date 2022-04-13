Waller

Waller on CNBC

  • High inflation in CPI report wasn't surprising
  • Expects to see moderation in house price increases in the coming months
  • Prefer 50 bps in May and possibly more in June and July
  • March CPI is 'pretty much the peak'
  • Fed will continue with its plan for rate hikes and reducing accommodation to get inflation under control
  • We are not in a Volcker moment, economy doesn't need a shock
  • If inflation keeps going, so will we
  • Consumers have a lot of money in their bank accounts
  • There's still a fair bit available in people's accounts to absorb higher prices

The comment on 'peak  inflation  ' should get some attention. The market is moving on the idea that inflation will be solved with 2.5% rates or something in that range. So while the Fed has just started the cycle, the market is already looking beyond the end of the cycle.