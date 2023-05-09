Fed williams boxing meme

Q&A

  • The Fed has not said it's done raising rates
  • Fed estimating incredible progress on monetary policy
  • Fed needs to be data dependent with monetary policy
  • Fed will raise rates if needed
  • Does not see any reason to cut rates thisyear
  • We are not seeing a wage price spiral today
  • Fully confident US can get inflation back down to 2%
  • Structural shifts will not impair Fed work to hit inflation target
  • Recession not in baseline forecast
  • Economy has risks to both the up and down side
  • Sees signs of further tightening of credit; expects it to affect economic growth
  • Tighter credit may blunt how far Fed goes with rate hike's
  • Does not see tighter credit knocking economy totally off course
  • Wage growth has stabilized at a high level. Wage data suggests labor market is still very strong.
  • Banks are sound and resilient and quite strong. Acute phase of stress is about over

The comments do not say one way or the other whether the Fed will tighten or not at the next meeting. They do say, that a rate cut is unlikely this year. This is consistent with other Fed members.

Stocks are little changed but remain down on the day:

  • Dow Industrial Average -70 points or -0.21%
  • S&P index -18.8 points or -0.45%
  • NASDAQ index -76 points or -0.62%

In the US debt market, yields are marginally higher in trades near highs for the day:

  • 2 year yield 4.042% +3.1 basis points
  • 5 year yield 3.506% +1.0 basis point
  • 10 year yield 3.521% unchanged
  • 30 year yield 3.838% +0.5 basis points

Click here for the full speech.