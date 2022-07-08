NY Fed Pres. Williams is on the wires saying:
Debate of 50-75 basis points is right position for July meeting
More data to come, but Fed still need to move expeditiously to more normal rate levels
Fed funds rate at 3% to 3.5% by year end, but a lot of uncertainty after that
Terminal level of rate hike cycle will hinge on behavior of
, and inflation expectations inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term rising market interest rates are affecting the economy, but full effect of the Fed pivoted won't be apparent until later in the year
spending data is probably the 1st place where global slowdown will be seen. Jobs will lag
expects to get some help from supply-side, but demand and supply must be aligned
commodity price reversals could have a disinflationary impact
recession not base case but clear the economy is slowing
negative GDP in Q1 enter data into the spring not a signal of something fundamentally negative
The New York Fed Pres. may be up for debate on 50 or 75 basis points, but the market is looking for 75 basis points after today's jobs data. Next weeks CPI data which is expected to rise by close to 1% for the month is also not the type of data that would encourage anything other than another 75 basis point hike.
US stocks have turned lower with the Nasdaq now down -79 points or -0.68%. The S&P is down -18 points or -0.45%.
