Fed Williams

NY Fed Pres. Williams is on the wires saying:

The New York Fed Pres. may be up for debate on 50 or 75 basis points, but the market is looking for 75 basis points after today's jobs data. Next weeks CPI data which is expected to rise by close to 1% for the month is also not the type of data that would encourage anything other than another 75 basis point hike.

US stocks have turned lower with the Nasdaq now down -79 points or -0.68%. The S&P is down -18 points or -0.45%.