Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams:

Fed in ‘good place,’ has time to think about what’s next for rates

Fed policy is still quite restrictive

‘eventually’ fed needs to get policy back to more neutral levels

Not surprised to see some money market rate volatility

Money market volatility has not affected fed funds rate

Demand for reserves likely higher now relative to past

Fed needs to think this year about balance sheet end game

Not caught up in every twist of financial market shift

Financial markets highly reactive to new data

Williams spoke earlier:

more to come