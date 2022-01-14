These are the final scheduled Fed comments ahead of tomorrow's FOMC blackout.

Timing of hikes will be based on wide range of data

Next step is to gradually bring rates back to normal

Expects inflation to get close to 2% in 2023

Expects inflation around 2.5% this year

Expects unemployment down to 3.5% this year

Omicron wave will temporarily prolong and intensify labor supply challenges and supply-chain bottlenecks

Expects omicron to slow growth in the next few months

There are no big surprises here. I think the possible surprise at this meeting is that the Fed ends QE altogether rather than tapering further.