NY Fed Pres. Williams
  • Recently there's been a dearth of progress on lowering inflation
  • Inflation still too high but should moderate in H2
  • Expects inflation at 2.5% this year and 'closer' to 2% next year
  • Wage gains still too high relative to 2% inflation goal
  • Economy moving into better balance
  • Fed will watch all data to make decisions on policy
  • Inflation expectations have been stable

This is more of the 'higher for longer' rhetoric. The market is pricing in a roughly 50/50 chance of a Sept high with just 34 bps priced in for the year.