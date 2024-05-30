Recently there's been a dearth of progress on lowering inflation

Inflation still too high but should moderate in H2

Expects inflation at 2.5% this year and 'closer' to 2% next year

Wage gains still too high relative to 2% inflation goal

Economy moving into better balance

Fed will watch all data to make decisions on policy

Inflation expectations have been stable

This is more of the 'higher for longer' rhetoric. The market is pricing in a roughly 50/50 chance of a Sept high with just 34 bps priced in for the year.