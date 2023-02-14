Cooling inflation means lowering growth, higher unemployment

Current levels of inflation remain far too high

Underlying inflation levels are also too high

Expects core PCE inflation to hit 3% this year

Will take several years to get inflation back to 2%

Expects unemployment to rise to 4-4.5% over the next year

Jobs market 'extremely tight', wage gains are elevated

There's a slight hawkish bent to these headlines but also note the 'several years' portion which shows the Fed may want to hold rates at high levels rather than keep hiking. I think that's going to be the next big debate.