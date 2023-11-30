Fed's Williams

We are at or near the peak of interest rate target

Sees inflation falling to 2.25% in 2024

Inflation will close in on 2% in 2025

Financial conditions have tightened

Sees GDP at 1.25% next year

Sees unemployment at 4.25% next year

Sees upside and downside risks for inflation

The headline here might be more hawkish than the comments. He seems to be largely signaling a shift to neutral, though not explicitly.

"The future remains highly uncertain, and our decisions will continue to be data-dependent," Williams said ... "in balancing these risks, and based on what I know now, my assessment is that we are at, or near, the peak level of the target range of the federal funds rate."

He continued "if price pressures and imbalances persist more than I expect, additional policy firming may be needed."

I've been focused on whether the Fed will shift to an explicit neutral stance but I'm coming around to the idea that's not what matters for markets. It's all about pricing in a pivot to dovish and to cutting rates. Fed pricing is 100% for the May 1 meeting, which is aggressive but they know that and they're not pushing back. It will depend on the data.