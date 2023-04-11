- We see some slowing in demand for labor but it's still strong
- We are somewhat restrictive on monetary policy now
- Now we need to watch the data on retail sales, CPI and others
- Too soon to see changes in credit conditions and availability
- I expect economy to grow at a modest pace this year
- Bank failures have added uncertainty to the outlook
- We need to stay in data dependent mode
- I don't think we need to adjust balance sheet policy any time soon, it's going very smoothly
Williams loves to talk about data dependence but he never outlines parameters for what he's looking for and, ultimately, like last month, the Fed
The Fed
"The Fed" is a short-hand that refers to the Federal Reserve or Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States. Traders often discuss the actions of the Fed, primarily interest rate decisions, as they significantly impact all financial markets.The Fed shouldn't be confused or substituted with the term "the Feds" and doing so tells everyone you're a total noob. The term "the Feds" refers to US Federal law enforcement, including such agencies as the FBI (Federal Bureau of
Read this Term changes its stance on things that aren't economic data.