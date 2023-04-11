Fed Williams
  • We see some slowing in demand for labor but it's still strong
  • We are somewhat restrictive on monetary policy now
  • Now we need to watch the data on retail sales, CPI and others
  • Too soon to see changes in credit conditions and availability
  • I expect economy to grow at a modest pace this year
  • Bank failures have added uncertainty to the outlook
  • We need to stay in data dependent mode
  • I don't think we need to adjust balance sheet policy any time soon, it's going very smoothly

Williams loves to talk about data dependence but he never outlines parameters for what he's looking for and, ultimately, like last month, the Fed changes its stance on things that aren't economic data.