Fed's Williams: Inflation is too high right now

Williams on CNBC

The decision to accelerate the taper makes complete sense

The faster taper is really about creating optionality for next year

Decisions on interest rates will depend on economic data

Baseline outlook for next year is a very good one

Expects unemployment at 3.5% at the end of 2022

I'm very focused on real interest rates

I'm optimistic we can tame inflation without a recession

The big increase is in durable goods, which tells us about the dynamics of inflation in this cycle

