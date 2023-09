There's still more data to come before next FOMC meeting

Inflation is far too high but moving down

Policy is in a good place, is data dependent

We are seeing movement in the right direction for the economy

It's an open question is mon pol is restrictive enough

The latest consumer spending data has been strong

Expects unemployment rate to rise to low 4% range

Fed pricing is just 7% for the Sept meeting but close to 50/50 for Nov 1.