Williams

NY Fed Pres. Williams is the next speaker and he says:

  • Monetary policy is data-dependent in a highly uncertain environment.
  • Government policy outlook is the main source of uncertainty.
  • Monetary policy is "well-positioned" for the economic outlook.
  • Disinflation process to continue but could be choppy.
  • Improvement in supply/demand balance allowed rate cuts.
  • Balance sheet drawdown proceeding smoothly.
  • Expects growth to moderate to 2% this year.
  • Expects unemployment rate to hold between 4%–4.25%.
  • Sees move to 2% inflation over coming years.
  • Housing-related inflation pressures are easing.
  • Economy has returned to balance.
  • Inflation expectations are anchored

Lots of uncertainty from the voting member.

The expectations for a cut increased today, but the market is still 50/50 (or just below) for a 2nd cut in December

A look at yields:

  • 2 year 4.289%, -7.6 basis points
  • 5 year 4.470%, -12 basis points
  • 10 year 4.669%, -11.9 basis points
  • 30 year 4.85%, -9.9 basis points