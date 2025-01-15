NY Fed Pres. Williams is the next speaker and he says:

Monetary policy is data-dependent in a highly uncertain environment .

. Government policy outlook is the main source of uncertainty.

Monetary policy is "well-positioned" for the economic outlook.

Disinflation process to continue but could be choppy.

Improvement in supply/demand balance allowed rate cuts.

Balance sheet drawdown proceeding smoothly.

Expects growth to moderate to 2% this year.

Expects unemployment rate to hold between 4%–4.25%.

Sees move to 2% inflation over coming years.

Housing-related inflation pressures are easing.

Economy has returned to balance.

Inflation expectations are anchored

Lots of uncertainty from the voting member.

The expectations for a cut increased today, but the market is still 50/50 (or just below) for a 2nd cut in December

A look at yields: