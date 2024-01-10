Fed's Williams

Fed's can cut rates when confident inflation moving to 2%

Fed will need restrictive policy stance for some time

Outlook still uncertain, rate decision to be made meeting-by-meeting

Rare decisions will be driven by totality of data

Risks to economy are two sided

In 2024 sees GDP at around 1.25%, unemployment at 4%

Sees inflation ebbing to 2.25% in 2024, and 2% in 2025

Things are looking very good on jobs front

Inflation situation has improved quite a bit

Fed sees 'meaningful' progress in restoring economic balance

Balance sheet wind down working as planned

Fed not near point where banking sector liquidity is scarce

These comments tilt dovishly, though not explicitly. The "inflation situation has improved quite a bit" is the kind of thing you say before you start hinting at 'normalizing' or 'toggling' rates back towards neutral.

However there is some focus on the balance sheet comments, which seems to run counter to what Logan said.

Quotable:

"We will need to maintain a restrictive stance of policy for some time to fully achieve our goals, and it will only be appropriate to dial back the degree of policy restraint when we are confident that inflation is moving toward 2 percent on a sustained basis."