NY Fed Pres. Williams
  • Recent economic data is consistent with Fed projections
  • Monetary policy is well positioned, is somewhat restrictive
  • Inflation data since Sept has been 'a touch higher' and economy 'a touch stronger' than expected
  • Hopes disinflation process will continue but lots of uncertainty
  • Next year expects growth to slow to 2%, steady unemployment rate
  • It's all about getting policy well positioned for whatever comes next year
  • There is a lot of uncertainty around future fiscal policy
  • I expect slowing immigration into the US, we'll see about fiscal and trade policy
  • I've incorporated some of that into my forecasts
  • My estimate is that neutral is 0.25 pp above pre-pandemic
  • I think we're "pretty restrictive", notes steady cooling of the labor market over two years