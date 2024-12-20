- Recent economic data is consistent with Fed projections
- Monetary policy is well positioned, is somewhat restrictive
- Inflation data since Sept has been 'a touch higher' and economy 'a touch stronger' than expected
- Hopes disinflation process will continue but lots of uncertainty
- Next year expects growth to slow to 2%, steady unemployment rate
- It's all about getting policy well positioned for whatever comes next year
- There is a lot of uncertainty around future fiscal policy
- I expect slowing immigration into the US, we'll see about fiscal and trade policy
- I've incorporated some of that into my forecasts
- My estimate is that neutral is 0.25 pp above pre-pandemic
- I think we're "pretty restrictive", notes steady cooling of the labor market over two years