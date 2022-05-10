  • Resolutely focused on restoring price stability
  • We have a "sizzling" hot labour market
  • Fed task is difficult but not insurmountable
  • Fed actions will cool demand and factors contributing to supply shortages will be resolved
  • Fed needs to be data dependent, adjust policy actions as circumstances warrant

It sounds like the string of 50 bps rate hikes is still the right call for the time being at least. Williams also adds that he expects PCE core  inflation  to be around 4% this year before falling to 2.5% next year. That is likely an outlook shared by most Fed policymakers and how they are going about the outlook for the Fed funds rate at the moment at least.