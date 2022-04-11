Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic

There are no US economic data releases but there are a few Fed speakers on the docket starting with Bostic, Waller and Bowman at 9:30 am ET as part of a Fed Listens event. Then at noon ET, we will hear from Evans.

Right now:

US 2s +5 bps to 2.57%

US5s +5 bps to 2.81%

US10s +4.8 bps to 2.76%

US30s +3.8 bps to 2.78%

The main focus in broader markets today is on China and growing discontent around the Shanghai lockdown that's set to run until month-end. Food is running scarce and people are angry. There's also no sign of China getting the outbreak under control. That's knocked oil $4.60 lower and S&P 500 futures -0.7%.