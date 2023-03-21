Bloomberg (gated) with the report. In (very) brief:

Wall Street leaders and US officials discussing an intervention at First Republic Bank are exploring the possibility of government backing to encourage a deal that would shore up the lender, people with knowledge of the situation said.

Among options

  • the government could play a role in lifting assets out of First Republic that have eroded its balance sheet
  • offering liability protection,
  • applying capital rules more flexibly
  • or easing limits on ownership stakes,

the people said. The talks are continuing. A variety of issues remain unresolved and an agreement isn't guaranteed, the people said.

first republic bailout 22 March 2023

Taxpayers will feel a warm glow knowing they are instrumental in rescuing the bankers.