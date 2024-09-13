I posted earlier this week on Ftich analysts on the FOMC:

Fitch now on the Bank of Japan:

BOJ “is bucking the global trend of policy easing and hiked rates more aggressively than we had anticipated in July. This reflects its growing conviction that reflation is now firmly entrenched.”

core inflation above the BOJ’s target for 23 straight months

frims prepared to grant “ongoing” and “sizable” wage rises

situation quite different from the 1990s “lost decade” when wages failed to grow amid persistent deflation

BOJ’s goal of a “virtuous wage-price cycle”

BOJ’s confidence that it can continue to raise rates towards neutral settings

Fitch forecasts are for:

0.5% by the end of 2024

0.75% in 2025

1% by end-2026

And conclude:

"A more hawkish BOJ could continue to have global ramifications.”

USD/JPY update: