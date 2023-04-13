Fitch Ratings report “What Investors Want to Know: Australian and New Zealand Banks”

rapid rate hikes to address inflation will result in a more challenging environment for banks in Australia and New Zealand through the remainder of 2023

Solid underlying fundamentals ... robust regulatory oversight leave banks well placed to withstand these challenges, underpinning rating

More at that link above if you are interested.

Yeah, so far Australia and New Zealand banks have been (relatively) unscathed by banking sector woblles.