A snippet from a note from Fitch following the US CPI data:

Sufficient confidence to begin cutting interest rates is getting closer

the Federal Reserve will likely want to see similar prints in August and September before pulling the trigger on that first rate cut

Other analysts are more convinced a cut is coming:

An argument I've pondered against a September cut is that with the election now seemingly a one-horse race, why cut in September when they could cut on November 7 and provide a gift to the new guy to keep him off their backs for a while? Too cynical?