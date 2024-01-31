Fitch Ratings chief economist responding to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and Powell on Wednesday:

was “clearly some pushback here against growing market expectations of imminent rate cuts.”

“The Fed sounds quite cautious about prematurely reaching the conclusion that inflation is moving back to 2% on a sustainable basis and wants more time to assess the evidence."

"With scant evidence of a slowdown in growth, a still tight labor market and elevated wage and services inflation, we don’t see rate cuts until June or July”

JPM still see June: