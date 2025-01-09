On January 9, 2025, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq will be closed to honour former U.S. President Jimmy Carter.

Reminder:

Plenty coming up from the Fed according to the calendar I have seen.Some, or all, of thee may be rescheduled, but just in case.

Times below are in GMT/US Eastern time format:

1400/0900 Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "Right Now, It's Putting One Foot in Front of the Other" before the National Association of Corporate Directors New Jersey Chapter Economic Forecast 2025, in Princeton, N.J

1405/0905 Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins gives remarks and participates in "Perspectives on the U.S. Economy" discussion before an event hosted by NAIOP Massachusetts

1740/1240 Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before the Virginia Bankers Association/Virginia Chamber of Commerce Financial Forecast

1830/1330 Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Jeffrey Schmid speaks on the economic and monetary policy outlook before the Economic Club of Kansas City, in Kansas City, Mo

1835/1335 Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on "Reflections on 2024: Monetary Policy, Economic Performance, and Lessons for Banking Regulation" before the California Bankers Association 2025 Bank Presidents Seminar, in Laguna Beach, California