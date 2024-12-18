Here is the dot plot from September 2024 meeting:

Here is the NEW dot plot from the December 2024 meeting:

Below is the table of economic forecasts for GDP, Unemployment, PCE inflation and Core PCE inflation from the December 2024 meeting.

What changes for 2025:

Summary of the economic projections for EOY 2025:

GDP higher 0.1% : 2.1% vs 2.0% in September

Unemployment rate down -0.1% : 4.3% vs 4.4% in September

PCE inflation higher by 0.4%: . 2.5% vs 2.1% in September

Core PCE inflation higher by 0.3% : 2.5% vs 2.2% in September

Reaction:

34 basis points of cuts now in the Fed Funds projections vs 48 basis point cuts before the decision

In the US stock market (6 minutes)

Dow went from 43551 to 43405 currently

S&P went from 6058 to 6027 currently

Nasdaq went from 20146 to 20004

In the US debt market: