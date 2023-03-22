  • The Dot plot from March 2023 show the median rate at the end of 2023 at 5.1% vs 5.1% at the December 2022 projections
  • For 2024, the median fed funds target rate is 4.3% vs 4.1% in December
  • For 2025, the median fed funds target rate is 3.1% vs 3.1% in December

The dot plot from March 2023:

As a comparison, the dot plot from December 2022 showed:

The table of central tendencies from March 2023 shows:

Central tendencies
Highlights from the central tendencies:

Overall not a lot of change in the dot plot nor the central tendency projections.