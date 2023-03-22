- The Dot plot from March 2023 show the median rate at the end of 2023 at 5.1% vs 5.1% at the December 2022 projections
- For 2024, the median fed funds target rate is 4.3% vs 4.1% in December
- For 2025, the median fed funds target rate is 3.1% vs 3.1% in December
The dot plot from March 2023:
As a comparison, the dot plot from December 2022 showed:
The table of central tendencies from March 2023 shows:
Highlights from the central tendencies:
- PCE inflation for 2023 moves up to 3.3% from 3.1% in December
- Core PCE for 2023 moves up to 3.6% from 3.5% in December
- Unemployment moves lower to 4.5% form 4.6% in December
- GDP was marginally lower to 0.4% from 0.5% in December
Overall not a lot of change in the dot plot nor the central tendency projections.