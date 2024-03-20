The FOMC dot plot from December 2024 showed the median rate at the end of 2024 at 4.6%. In the March report:

For 2024, the median fed funds target rate is now 4.6% vs 4.6% in December

For 2025, the median fed funds target rate is now 3.9% vs 3.6% in December

For 2026, the median fed funds target rate is now 3.1% vs 2.9% in December

Below is the new dot plot from March 2024:

For comparison, the dot plot from December 2023 showed the following:

The Dot plot from December 2023

Regarding the central tendencies for GDP, Unemployment and PCE inflation (headline and core) below is the table with comparisons from December:

Fed Central Tendencies from March 2024

Highlights from the central tendencies:

PCE inflation for 2024 unchanged at 2.4%

Core PCE inflation for 2024 moved higher from 2.4% to 2.6%

Unemployment for 2024 moved lower from 4.1% to 4.0%

GDP for 2024 moved higher from 1.4% to 2.1%

The USD has moved lower.

EURUSD moved from 1.08652 to the current rate of 1.0876

USDJPY moved from 151.59 to the current rate of 151.48

GBPUSD moved from 1.2719 to the current rate of 1.2740

USDCHF moved from 0.8906 to the current rate of 0.8894

USDCAD moved from 1.3550 to the current rate of 1.3530

in the US stock market

S&P index moved from 5174.17 to 5196.17

NASDAQ index moved from 16158.70 to 16254.59

Dow moved from 39107 to 39245

US yields moved lower:

2year yield, 4.672% moved to 4.634%

5-year yield 4.283% moved to 4.258%

10 year yield 4.280% moved to 4.276%

30-year yield 4.431% moved to 4.448%

About 80 basis points of a cuts are priced in the market from 75 basis points before the release