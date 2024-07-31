Federal Reserve

Fed says it's attentive to risks on both sides of the mandate, a change from previous text that said it was highly attentive to inflation risks

In recent moths there has been 'some' further progress to 2% inflation goal vs 'modest' further progress previously

Says inflation remains 'somewhat elevated'

Economy continues to expand at 'solid' pace, job gains have moderated, employment rate has moved up but remains low

Repeats that it does not expect to cut until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving closer to 2%

Full text

Treasury yields rose a couple basis points across the curve on the release and USD/JPY ticked higher as well. The market was likely looking for something a bit more explicit on cutting in September but I think that was a pipe dream. That said, Powell may give the market what it wants at 2:30 pm in the press conference.