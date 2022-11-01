Bank of America Global Research discusses the USD outlook around tomorrow's FOMC policy decision.

"We expect the Fed to raise its target range for the federal funds rate by 75bp in November to 3.75-4.0%. In our view, the November FOC meeting is not about the November policy rate decision. Instead, the meeting is about future policy rate guidance and what to expect in December and beyond. We expect Chair Powell to open the door to a downshift in December by mentioning the debate took place in his press conference. However, he will likely maintain optionality by emphasizing that the Fed will remain data dependent and that no decision was made,"BofA notes.

"We look for the Federal Reserve's announcement to continue to be supportive for the USD in the near term. With the USD at around 40-year highs, we expect EUR-USD to end the year at 0.95 and linger around such levels into the start of next year," BofA adds.

