TD Research discusses its expectations for today's FOMC policy meeting.

"The taper pace will likely be doubled to $30bn per month, consistent with QE ending in March. Officials will likely also convey a more hawkish tone through the statement, the economic projections, and the dot plot. The median dot will probably show a 50bp increase in 2022," TD notes.

"While a lot is in the price, as a practical matter, there is very little to offset USD firmness as other central bank decisions this week will pale in comparison to a hawkish Fed," TD adds.

