FOMC meeting minutes: A few participants favored raising rates by 50 basis points

FOMC meeting minutes for the February 2023 meeting
- A few participants favored raising rates by 50 basis points
- All participants favored a 25 basis point
Basis point
A basis point is a unit of measurement used to express the change in
value of a financial instrument, such as a bond or a loan. One basis
point is equal to 0.01%, or one one-hundredth of a percentage point. For
example, if the interest rate on a bond increases from 5% to 5.25%,
that is an increase of 25 basis points. It is often used in the context
of interest rates, yield, and credit spreads. The short-hand for a basis point is bps and on a trading floor you will hear them referred to as 'bps' hike
Read this Term hike
- All participants agreed more rate hikes needed to achieve federal open market committee's job, inflation objectives
- Restrictive monetary policy needed until Fed confident inflation falling to 2%, added that process likely to take some time
- All participants favored further Fed balance sheet reductions under current plan
- Uncertainty associated with outlooks for economy, job market inflation was high
- Risks to economic outlook weighed to the downside
- Upside risks for inflation
Inflation
including China's economic reopening and Russia's war in Ukraine
- Job market very tight, labor demand outstripping available supply
- Some participants saw elevated prospect of recession in 2023
- Continued tight labor market would contribute upward pressure to inflation
- Inflation in the last three months has eased, but they need to see more progress
- Drawn out US debt limit process could pose significant risks to financial system, economy
- Some members acknowledge financial conditions has eased of late
- Anticipated that consumption would likely grow at a subdued rate in 2022
In the markets:
- Dow Industrial Average up 101 points or 0.31%
- S&P index up 19.0 points or 0.47%
- NASDAQ index up 86.71.0.76 percent
- Russell 2000 up 14.86 points or 0.79%
in the debt market:
- 2 year yield 4.675% -5.2 basis points
- 5 year yield 4.133% -4.3 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.912% -4.4 basis points
- 30 year 3.924% -5.0 basis points
