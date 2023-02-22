In the markets:

  • Dow Industrial Average up 101 points or 0.31%
  • S&P index up 19.0 points or 0.47%
  • NASDAQ index up 86.71.0.76 percent
  • Russell 2000 up 14.86 points or 0.79%

in the debt market:

  • 2 year yield 4.675% -5.2 basis points
  • 5 year yield 4.133% -4.3 basis points
  • 10 year yield 3.912% -4.4 basis points
  • 30 year 3.924% -5.0 basis points