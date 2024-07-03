The FOMC meeting minutes have been released from the June meeting:

Vast majority of participants at Fed's June 11-12 meeting assessed U.S. economic growth appeared to be gradually cooling, minutes show

Most participants saw current policy stance as restrictive

A number of participants said policy should stand ready to respond to unexpected economic weakness

Several specifically emphasized further demand weakening could generate a larger unemployment response than in recent past

Several participants said if inflation were to persist at elevated level or rise further, funds rate might need to be raised

Participants saw 'modest further progress' toward committee's 2% inflation objective in recent months

May's CPI reading was seen by participants as providing additional evidence of progress toward inflation goal

Participants suggested a number of developments in product and labor markets supported their judgment that price pressures were diminishing

Fed staff economic projection similar to that of previous policy meeting

Participants saw 'modest further progress' toward committee's 2% inflation objective in recent months

Several participants said if inflation were to persist at elevated level or rise further, funds rate might need to be raised

May's CPI reading was seen by participants as providing additional evidence of progress toward inflation goal

Participants suggested a number of developments in product and labor markets supported their judgment that price pressures were diminishing

Fed staff economic projection similar to that of previous policy meeting

The ChatGPT parsing of "_____________ participants" came away with the following: