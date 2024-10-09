FOMC minutes Powell
  • "Substantial majority" supported 50bp cut
  • Committee gained "greater confidence" inflation moving sustainably toward 2% goal
  • Risks to employment and inflation goals now seen as "roughly in balance"
  • Economic activity expanding at "solid pace", job gains slowed but unemployment remains low
  • Inflation made "further progress" but still "somewhat elevated"
  • Most participants see balanced risks to inflation outlook
  • Some members would have preferred 25bp cut, citing still-elevated inflation and solid growth
  • Bowman dissented, preferring 25bp cut due to core inflation well above target
  • Members anticipate moving toward more neutral policy stance over time if data evolves as expected
  • Committee will "carefully assess" data for additional rate adjustments