AI image

Heads up, the FOMC Minutes are due at the top of the hour.

The next meeting is on December 18 and the market is pricing in a 58% chance of a cut with the remainder at 'no change'.

I expect indications to point to a 'meeting-by-meeting' approach and that the deciding factor in the next meeting will be upcoming economic data. So instead, I will be looking at the debate around where neutral is and how quickly they want to get there.