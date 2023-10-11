The big event apart from any of this is the September PPI figures:

Check out that post for the range of estimates for PPI and have your finger on the mouse button if it's a blow-out!

The times listed below are in GMT / US Eastern time order:

08:15 / 04:15 Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman participates in "Financial Stability in Uncertain Times" discussion at Reinventing Bretton Woods Committee and Policy Center for the New South Marrakesh Economic Festival in Marrakech, Morocco

14:15 / 10:15 Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller participates in a fireside chat at the E2 Summit, in Park City, Utah

Waller spoke Tuesday

16:15 / 12:15 Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on economic conditions before the Metro Atlanta Chamber's ATLeaders lunch, in Atlanta, Ga

Bostic also spoke Tuesday

18:00 / 14:00 Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of September 19-20, 2023

20:30 / 16:30 Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins gives 2023 Goldman Lecture in Economics, "Reflections on Policymaking Amidst (Pandemic) Uncertainty," at an event hosted by Wellesley College, in Wellesley, Mass