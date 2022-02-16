Fed FOMC minutes: Participants' contacts reported continued widespread input cost pressures
Minutes of the January 25-26 FOMC meeting
Adam Button
Wednesday, 16/02/2022 | 19:01 GMT-0
Full text Contacts said they have largely been able to pass on price increases their customers A 'couple' participants wanted to end QE sooner than planned Participants anticipated that it would soon be appropriate to rates Fed funds rate Some participants noted risk of undue tightening in financial conditions A few noted this risk could be mitigated through clear and effective communication, including on the appropriate path of monetary policy A few participants noted possibility of return of structural disinflationary pressures A few noted asset valuations were elevated across a range of markets Many commented that the sales of agency MBS could be reinvested in to Treasuries Participants generally expected
to moderate over the course of the year inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term Some noted that longer-term inflation expectations remained well anchored
The US dollar has modestly softened on the release of the minutes, with nothing so far suggesting that a 50 basis point hike is the preferred path forward. The implied odds of 50 bps have also come down by about 10 percentage points since early today and are now below 50%.
