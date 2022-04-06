Powell tank

The Federal Reserve hiked rates by 25 basis points on March 16. The minutes will offer clues on how hotly they debated hiking by 50 basis points along with commentary on the balance sheet rundown.

The knee-jerk was lower in the dollar but there's plenty of here for the dollar bulls. The balance sheet talk was generally in-line with what markets were thinking but the 'many' comment on 50 bps emphasizes the hawkish pressure the Fed is feeling.