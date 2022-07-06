Post on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes on Wednesday:

Asia is waking up to do its assessment. This an early one via BNZ (in brief):

FOMC minutes ... unsurprisingly hawkish

Fed appears set on hiking the policy rate by either 50bps or 75bps at the upcoming meeting later this month

a restrictive policy stance was seen as warranted given the strength of inflation and tightness in the labour market

the minutes flagged the possibility of an “even more restrictive stance” if elevated inflation pressures were to persist

there was no sign in the minutes that the Fed is thinking of wavering from its strategy, even with a growth slowdown in train and equity markets in ‘bear market’ territory ... participants “recognized that policy firming could slow the pace of economic growth for a time, but they saw the return of inflation to 2% as critical to achieving maximum employment on a sustained basis.”

Daily USD index: